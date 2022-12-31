Haryana roadways bus driver, conductor to be awarded for helping Rishabh Pant

December 31, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Uttarakhand police announced that it would reward the Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor for helping cricketer Rishabh Pant get out of the burning car, after he met with a serious accident in Roorkee on Friday.

“The bus driver Sushil Kumar and his helper Paramjeet will be rewarded under the Good Samaritan award of the Central government,” Uttarakhand DGP, Ashok Kumar said.

The DGP added that the Uttarakhand police had congratulated and was thankful to Mr. Kumar and Mr. Paramjit who were role models for society, as the two gentlemen had saved cricketer Rishabh Pant’s life by immediately contacting the police on the helpline 112.

The police said that prompt action by the duo had helped Mr. Pant get immediate treatment.

“The first hour after any accident is a golden hour. The government has introduced good Samaritan award to motivate people to help those who are in immediate need of help,” said the Uttarakhand police in a statement.

It also appealed to the people to come forward and help others during accidents or any untoward incident and said that the police would support them in all ways.

The Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant met with an accident after his car hit the divider near the Manglore police station in Roorkee, on Friday morning. Mr. Pant received injuries on the forehead and ligament. The doctors at the Max hospital, Dehradun said that he was out of danger.

