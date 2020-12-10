Haryana Police arrest 16 dreaded criminals

GURUGRAM

10 December 2020

3 of them carried bounty on their heads

The Haryana police have arrested 16 criminals, involved in several heinous crimes over the past 10 days, during a crackdown on the dreaded criminals across the State. Those arrested include three carrying bounty on their heads and four allegedly involved in highway robberies.

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava on Wednesday said that the Gurugram police had nabbed four dreaded criminals involved in highway robberies at gunpoint near the Rajasthan border following a brief encounter. More than 15 cases of robbery, dacoity, and murder attempt have been registered against them in Haryana and Rajasthan. Four illegal pistols and cartridges were recovered from them. Arrested accused were identified as Govind, Maman, Mohit , and Rohit.

In Kurukshetra, a Special Task Force team has arrested three accused, including a most wanted criminal identified as Vicky alias Lala. The police also seized five illegal pistols and 27 cartridges from them. Other two were identified as Bunty and Aman. There are nearly 10 cases registered against Vicky, who also carries a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest, he added.

The police have also arrested most wanted Ankit from Jind district carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh. The cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and violation of the Arms Act were registered against him in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Gurugram.

In a joint operation by STF Sonipat and Gurugram, three accused, including Sohit alias Rancho carrying a bounty of ₹25,000 was nabbed from Sonipat after a brief exchange of fire. Four pistols and 13 cartridges recovered from them.

A life convict, who jumped parole in a murder case that he committed in 2006, was also arrested from Sonipat. He also carries a reward of ₹25000 on his head. In Kaithal, five members of an inter-State robber’s gang were arrested.