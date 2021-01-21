Haryana govt. mulls reopening classes 6 to 8

Students attending classes, following pandemic protocol, in a Gurugram school in October last year.

It won’t be binding on parents to send their wards, says State Education Minister

The Haryana government is mulling to reopen schools for Class VI-VIII from February 1 and hold annual exams in April-end. However, the parents will have the choice to not send their wards to the schools.

State Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday said the government was considering to open schools for junior classes since the fear for COVID-19 had begun to dissipate and the overall atmosphere had improved. He said that exams for government schools might be conducted in April-end. The Haryana Board of School Education exams are usually conducted in early March.

“The overall atmosphere has improved and the fear of coronavirus is gradually going. The recovery rate is around 98% and the number of patients has also gone down. The vaccine has also been launched,” said Mr. Pal.

He, however, added that the order to reopen schools would not be binding on the parents and they would have the choice to not send their wards to schools.

Regular physical classes are being held for Grade IX-XII for almost a month now. However, the district education officers maintained that the attendance was only around 50 % on an average. Those attending the classes need to furnish a medical certificate confirming that they don’t have any COVID-like symptoms and also need a consent from the parents in writing.