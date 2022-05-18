Hardik Patel resigns from Gujarat Congress

Hardik Patel. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

May 18, 2022 11:56 IST

Patidar quota agitation leader says party’s leadership lacks seriousness to fight issues

In a major setback to the Opposition party in Gujarat, working president of the Gujarat Congress and Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel in May 18 resigned from the primary membership of the party, slamming the party leadership for ‘lack of seriousness.’

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, 28-year-old Mr. Patel resigned saying it had become difficult to remain in the party when its top leadership lacked seriousness to fight for the issues concerning people.

“Today I courageously resign from the post of Congress party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat in future,” he said on Twitter posting his three-page resignation letter.

For over a month, Mr. Patel had been publicly criticising the Congress leadership and State leaders, accusing them of not allowing him to work and stifling his efforts to revive the party in the State ahead of the Assembly poll due in November.

He has also praised the BJP leadership, calling it decisive.

Mr. Patel had skipped the Congress’s three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur, where the top brass of the party from across the country gathered to deliberate and discuss strategies for the party’s revival ahead of the national polls to be held in 2024.

He was last seen with Congress leaders on May 10 when Rahul Gandhi held a tribal convention in Dahod, in which Mr. Gandhi showered his praises on another young leader and prominent Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani.

It became apparent on May 16 that Mr. Patel may part ways with the Congress, and the party leaders hit back at him for his constant remarks against the State leaders.

Speculations are rife that he would join the BJP ahead of the Assembly poll.

After giving interviews to local dailies, Mr. Patel, who rose to fame in 2015 when he spearheaded a powerful Patidar agitation for quotas in jobs and education, praised the BJP leadership and said he was a “proud Hindu.”