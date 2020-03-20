Half of Punjab, including myself, cannot produce birth certificates: Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

CAA, NRC, NPR absurd and unconstitutional, says Punjab Chief Minister

Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) as absurd and unconstitutional, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said half of Punjab, including himself, could not produce birth certificates to prove their Indianness.

Pointing out that most people in Punjab came from Pakistan, Captain Amarinder asked if the Centre expected them to go to Pakistan to look for proof of birth.

“Even I don’t have a birth certificate. These things did not exist when I was born,” said the Chief Minister, quipping that this would make him too a “doubtful character” under the government of India’s new census system.

Speaking at an event here, he made it clear that his government was totally opposed to these exercises. He said while a routine census would be conducted in Punjab, it would not be based on religion, caste and creed.

“The reaction of the people, especially the youth, clearly shows that this will not work in this country,” said Captain Amarinder, adding that the Centre could not possibly put everyone in a box and take them back more than seven decades.