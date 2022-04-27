Hailstorm hits Manipur; trees, electric poles uprooted in many districts

April 27, 2022 09:48 IST

So far there is no official report on casualty.

A devastating hailstorm struck many parts of Manipur around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of uprooted trees, electric poles and houses in almost all districts, officials said. There is a power outage throughout the State and officials said that they could not say certainly when power supply would be restored given the massive destruction.

So far there is no official report on casualty. However it is feared that there may have been deaths and injuries since the hailstorm was “very strong”.

District administrations are collecting reports from all the 16 districts in the State. Power would be restored once the fallen trees and electric poles are cleared or replaced. “It will take time” said a high official.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources said that disaster management teams are ready in case casualties are reported. Emergency medical and other aid teams are also on alert.