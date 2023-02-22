ADVERTISEMENT

Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as Assam Governor

February 22, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI

Newly-appointed Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria being welcomed upon his arrival at LGBI airport, in Guwahati. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 31st Governor of Assam on February 22.

Mr. Kataria was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta at a brief ceremony at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

Mr. Kataria, who was a senior BJP leader, succeeded Jagadish Mukhi who demitted office on Sunday after completing his term.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the State government, and BJP leaders.

Mr. Kataria arrived with his wife Anita here on Tuesday, and they were accorded a warm welcome by State ministers, government officials and Raj Bhavan officials.

Mr. Kataria, 78, was the Home Minister of Rajasthan in the Vasundhara Raje government. He was the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly prior to his appointment as the Governor of Assam.

