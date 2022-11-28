Gujjar, Bakerwals call off agitation against Paharis’ ST status after Amit Shah’s assurances

November 28, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Home Minister had assured a delegation from J&K that the inclusion of Paharis will not impact currect quota of STs

Peerzada Ashiq

File photo of members of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities during a demonstration in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Save Tribal March (STM), a street agitation launched by Gujjar and Bakerwal activists, was called off on Monday after passing through 12 districts in J&K in protest to the government’s move to include Paharis, a linguistic minority, in the Schedule Tribe (ST) list recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A delegation had gone to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. I was not part of the delegation. They have been assured that a special legislation will be brought so that inclusion of Paharis does not impact the current quota of STs,” Gujjar leader Talib Hussian, who led the Tribal Bachao March on November 4 from north Kashmir’s Kupwara, told The Hindu.

Gujjar and Bakerwals are opposed to G.D Sharma Commission’s recommendations to include Paharis in the ST list. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has also given a go-ahead to the inclusion of Pahari ethnic people, a linguistic minority of J&K, along with Paddari tribe, Kolis and Gadda Brahmans in the ST list. Paharis, unlike Gujjars and Bakerwals who are Muslims, comprise a mixed population of both Hindus and Muslims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Members of the Jammu-Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Joint Action Committee, during their meeting with the Home Minister, had expressed fears that the government’s move to include upper castes in the ST category “will deprive them of their rights in education and jobs”.

“The joint committee has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah for an effective move to protect the reservation of existing 12 tribal groups,” the spokesman said.

Gujjar leader Mr. Hussain said the Gujjar-Bakerwal delegation had met Mr. Shah at New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla, Member of Parliament Engineer Ghulam Ali Khatana, senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma and tribal researcher Javaid Rahi recently.

Gujjars and Bakerwals, who were included in the ST list in 1991, constitute 14% of J&K population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US