Governor appointment copy denied

CHANDIGARH

25 July 2021 01:33 IST

The President of India’s secretariat has denied giving copy of order of appointment of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya under the Right To Information Act, 2005, on the pretext that the said warrant is a communication between two constitutional functionaries (President and Governor) in a fiduciary relationship.

Hemant Kumar, an advocate at Punjab and Haryana High Court had through RTI, sought the copy of order of appointment of Mr. Dattatreya as Governor of Haryana.

In the reply to the RTI application, the President’s Secretariat on July 23, said, “The Warrant of Appointment of the Governor is a communication between two constitutional functionaries in a fiduciary relationship. Hence a copy of the same can’t be provided in terms of Section 8(1)(e)of the RTI Act, 2005.” Mr. Kumar has filed an appeal to the appellate authority of the secretariat.

Advertising

Advertising