Give free COVID-19 vaccine to poor, needy: Mayawati to government

14 April 2021 11:55 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday appealed to the government to make arrangements for free food and accommodation for migrant labourers and workers who are planning to return home amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

She also demanded that all the needy and the poor be given COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on B. R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Mayawati said people are once again planning to return home following the recent spurt in coronavirus cases.

“Efforts should be made to stop another exodus of migrant labourers from cities as seen during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year,” she said.

“State governments should make adequate arrangements for food and lodging, otherwise these people may come in the grip of COVID-19 during the exodus. To stop this, the Centre should help the State governments as well. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb, it is requested that the government should announce today itself free vaccination of the poor and the needy in the country,” she said.

She paid tributes to Ambedkar and said this day holds special significance for her party as it was on this day that the BSP was formed to take the mission of Babasaheb forward and fight casteist and narrow mindsets of people.