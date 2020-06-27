Girls outperform boys in U.P. school board exams

File

LUCKNOW:

27 June 2020 16:35 IST

Girls once again outperformed boys in Uttar Pradesh’s school board exams, results for which were declared on Saturday.

While 79.88% boys cleared the Class X board exams, the percentage for girls was much higher at 87.29%, according to the U.P. Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (MSP).

In the Intermediate section too, in the Class XII results, girls fared better with a pass percentage of 81.96% compared with 68.88% for boys.

Overall, 83.31% students passed the Class X board exams while 74.63% cleared at the Intermediate level.

Over 52 lakh students appeared overall in both the exams. In Class X, 23.09 lakh students out of 27.72 lakh students who appeared for the exam were declared as pass.

For Class XII, 24.84 lakh students appeared while 18.54 lakh cleared the exam, said the MSP U.P.

Riya Jain of Sri Ram S. M. Inter College of Baghpat topped Class X exams with 96.67%.

In the Intermediate exam, Anurag Malik, also from the same school in Baghpat, topped with 97%.