Girl found on highway with severe burns

Ghaziabad

25 February 2021 00:39 IST

A college girl was found with severe burns along the Delhi-Lucknow highway at Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. She was admitted to a local hospital before being transferred to Lucknow.

“Doctors have said she suffered 54-55% burns and as per protocol her dying declaration has been recorded by a magistrate,” said S. Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur. He told The Hindu that doctors have ruled out sexual assault. “Her condition is stable,” the SP said.

