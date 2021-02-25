Other StatesGhaziabad 25 February 2021 00:39 IST
Comments
Girl found on highway with severe burns
Updated: 25 February 2021 00:39 IST
A college girl was found with severe burns along the Delhi-Lucknow highway at Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. She was admitted to a local hospital before being transferred to Lucknow.
“Doctors have said she suffered 54-55% burns and as per protocol her dying declaration has been recorded by a magistrate,” said S. Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur. He told The Hindu that doctors have ruled out sexual assault. “Her condition is stable,” the SP said.
More In Other States
Read more...