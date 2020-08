Jaipur

04 August 2020 05:56 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday attacked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, saying the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should raid his premises as the BJP leader’s name has cropped up in the ₹900-crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

