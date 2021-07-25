Gehlot likely to expand his Cabinet next week

CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur

25 July 2021 01:28 IST

Senior Cong. leaders arriving for talks

The Congress-ruled Rajasthan is likely to see Cabinet expansion and political appointments next week, party sources said on Saturday.

The sources said AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge for Rajasthan are arriving here on Saturday night to hold a discussion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Cabinet reshuffle, appointment of district heads of the party organisation and other political appointments.

“Both the leaders are arriving in Jaipur tonight by road,” they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Venugopal is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

The meeting of both the leaders with Mr. Gehlot is likely to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence late at night.

Focus on Rajasthan

After Punjab, the party high command has shifted focus on Rajasthan, where demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Mr. Gehlot last year.

A couple of days ago, Mr. Pilot had indicated that the Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him.

He had said that he is in touch with the party high command over the issues raised by him and hoped that the required steps would be taken soon.

Mr. Pilot was sacked as the Deputy CM and PCC chief in July last year after he rebelled against the leadership of Mr. Gehlot after one-month-long political crisis, the party high command announced to form a three-member committee to look into the issues raised by him.

Promises to Pilot camp

Last month, MLAs from the Pilot camp said the party should fulfil the promises made to Mr. Pilot last month, following which the demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum.

At present, there are 21 members in the Council of Ministers, including the Chief Minister, and nine slots are vacant.

Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers.