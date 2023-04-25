Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan set to walk out of jail  

April 25, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - Patna:

Bihar government officially issued the notification to release don-turned-politician Anand Mohan, currently serving life sentence for the murder of former Dstrict Magistrate of Gopalganj G. Krishnaiah. On April 24, evening, Bihar government issued the notification having 26 names including Mr. Mohan when he was busy attending the guest during the engagement of his son Chetan Anand.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav went straight to the venue of the Ring Ceremony at Vishwanath Farm located in Chakbairiya locality, the outskirts of Patna. Both had just landed at Patna airport after meeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Anand Mohan and his wife Lovely Anand received at the entrance and took them to the stage for the photo session with Chetan who is getting married to Ayushi Singh, who, a doctor by profession.

Anand Mohan, a don-turned-politician is Rajput by caste and once ruled the Koshi region and considered the leader of upper caste. Anand Mohan was also MP from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat in 1996 while being in Jail. Mohan’s associate Chhotan Shukla was killed in police’s encounter after which Anand Mohan along with Bhutkun Shukla subsequently killed the then Gopalganj DM on the Muzaffarpur-Vaishali road in 1994.

His wife Lovely Anand earlier represented Vaishali Lok Sabha seat in 1994 on the ticket of Bihar Pupil’s Party which is presently a defunct political party. Lovely was also a member of Bihar legislative assembly.

At present Anand Mohan’s son Chetan Anand is MLA from Sheohar assembly seat on RJD ticket and his mother is also a member of the party. Lovely was a candidate of Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) in 2015 assembly election from Sheohar seat but lost the election.

Nitish Kumar has indicated towards his release much in advance when he had stated that he was doing enough to release Anand Mohan out of jail during a function which was organised to honor Rajput king Maharana Pratap Singh at Patna’s Miller High School ground on 23, January, 2023.

Three months down the line, the Nitish government tweaked the rule of jail manual and on April 10, 2023, the State Home Department (Prison) issued a notification stating “in Bihar Prison Manual 2012, Rule 48(1)(a), the mentioned phrase or, the murder of a public servant on duty will be removed. This particular amendment helped early release of Mr. Anand.

He has been in Jail for the past 15 years but has not come on parole to attend the engagement of his son. Earlier he was also out for 14 days to attend the wedding of his daughter Surbhi Anand.

Mayawati slams move

On April 23, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati criticised the Nitish Kumar government for tweaking prison rules allegedly to facilitate the release of Mr. Mohan. She had stressed that the move has caused a lot of anger among the Dalit across the country.

Former IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das while speaking The Hindu strongly criticised the state government move calling it unprecedented. He also said that he will be approaching the Patna High Court to strike down the amendment.

“In my entire career, I have never gone through such a change in the jail manual; this is unprecedented not only in Bihar but in India as well. I am going to challenge the amendment in Patna High Court through PIL, my lawyer is already drafting the petition. I was trying to convince Ms. Uma Krishnaiah, the widow of G. Krishnaiah to file a PIL against the amendment but she was threatened by Anand Mohan’s gang and she refused to come to Bihar. Anand Mohan should be back to Saharsa jail. Any amendment should be in public interest rather than for any individual. He is not Nelson Mandela. Anand Mohan has committed a cold-blooded murder of a serving IAS officer. To save a murderer, Nitish is amending the rule which is malafide. It will not stand in the court, “Das said.

He further said that technically this issue should be raised by the IAS association of Bihar as Krishnaiah was an IAS officer.