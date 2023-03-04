Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files criminal defamation suit against Ashok Gehlot

March 04, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday filed a criminal defamation suit against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for defaming him with remarks on the Sanjivani scam. Mr. Shekhawat will have to appear in Rouse Avenue court on Monday to record his statement.

The Minister’s lawyer, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told The Hindu that the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh took cognisance of the defamation application and listed it for Monday. “Mr. Shekhawat will record his statements under section 200 of CRPC in the court on Monday afternoon,” he said.

The complainant, who maintained that the personal attack by Mr. Gehlot has deeply hurt his reputation and that of family, demanded that the court take legal action against the latter and also sought appropriate compensation.

Welcoming the defamation complaint against him, Mr. Gehlot said that this might finally help move the Sanjivani scam case forward.

“At least 1.5 to 2 lakh people have lost their money. Someone lost ₹1 crore while others have lost ₹50 lakh, ₹25 lakh. Where did that money go?” he questioned, and alleged that many people accused in the Sanjivani scam and in jail have direct or indirect connections with Mr. Shekhawat.

He pointed out that such scams are happening even when Amit Shah himself is the Cooperative Minister and these multi-State cooperative societies come under him.

Claiming that they would have dealt with such scams differently had they concerned the State, Mr. Gehlot said, “But it’s related to the Centre. It is the work of the Centre to deal with them. We have written five times to ED [Enforcement Directorate] to give us information, take this case; why are they not taking it?”

