G20 meet on education begins in Amritsar

March 15, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Amritsar

The G20 meet on education began in Amritsar on March 15 at Khalsa College and Guru Nanak Dev University with the seminars on different issues.

The seminars are being held in various halls of the campuses of these educational institutions amidst tight security arrangements.

A seminar on 'Strengthening Research and Promoting Innovation through Richer Collaboration' is being organised at Khalsa College on Wednesday by IIT Ropar in collaboration with other prominent higher education institutions.

The event will focus on the identification of relevant policies and best practices for research and innovations from the deliberations of G20 member-nations, officials said.

Earlier in the morning, delegates were accorded a grand welcome by authorities in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Union Secretary (Higher Education) K. Sanjay Murthy, Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Director, IIT Ropar were among the prominent who were present at a panel discussion at Khalsa College.

In the panel discussion, delegates from France, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Oman, South Africa, UNICEF, China and UAE were also participating.

Several G20 events are scheduled to be held in Amritsar. The main event on education is scheduled to be held from March 15-17. Besides, the L20 meeting on labour is scheduled for March 19-20.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the G20 meet.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1 last year. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

