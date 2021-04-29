Coronavirus | Punjab CM asks Centre for free vaccine from ESIC

CHANDIGARH

Mr. Singh said such an initiative would be a progressive step towards covering the industrial working class of the country

Amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought directives from the Centre for free vaccine from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for all its registered beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 years.

In a letter to Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, the Chief Minister said such an initiative would be a progressive step towards covering the industrial working class of the country, as part of the Government of India’s aim of vaccinating the adult population against COVID-19.

Given that the Government of India as well as State Governments are currently engaged in taking all possible steps to combat the prevailing grave situation, the Chief Minister said he was confident that his suggestion would be considered favourably in the larger public interest.

Citing medical experts, the Chief Minister stressed that vaccination could go a long way in arresting the transmission of the virus and providing protection to the vaccinated persons. He pointed out that as per government of India’s decision, while the Centre would provide vaccine to all persons in the age group of above 45 years, provision of vaccine for those in the age group of 18-45 years would have to be made by State governments and private agencies.