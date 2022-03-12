Four militants killed in Kashmir

Security forces had launched three separate operations

Security personnel stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, March 6, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

March 12, 2022 11:07 IST

Four militants were on March 11 killed in three separate anti-militancy operations launched by the security forces in Kashmir.

“Two militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad [JeM], including a Pakistani, were killed in Pulwama and two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in Ganderbal and Handwara,” Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said and added one militant was arrested alive.

“The encounters in Handwara and Pulwama are over,” the IGP said.

The Pakistani militant killed in the Pulwama encounter was identified as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt.

“Jatt was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area and was involved in several cases,” the IGP said.

A group of militants was encircled on Friday evening in the Chewakalan area of Pulwama. The hiding militants opened fire on the search party, which resulted in a fierce encounter.