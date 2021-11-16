Four killed in Srinagar amid allegations of ‘staged encounter’

Srinagar:

16 November 2021 12:40 IST

An overground worker, a civilian and two militants killed in Hyderpora on Monday evening.

Four persons, including an overground worker and a civilian, were killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Hyderpora on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday amid allegations that it was a “staged encounter” and one victim was used as “a human shield”.

“Two militants, including a foreign militant identified as Haider, and his local associate possibly from Banihal area of Jammu were killed. We have called in a family from Banihal to identify the slain,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He said the building owner, Altaf Ahmed, was killed in a crossfire.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is not sure whether Ahmed was hit by the militants’ bullet or the bullets fired by forces hit him. Militants were carrying pistols. It would be clear after investigation,” he added.

The fourth slain was identified as Mudasir Ahmed, who was living on rent in the building. The police said he may have provided shelter to Haider and his associate.

“He was harbouring and ferrying militants. Mudasir was also involved in ferrying Haider from the recent attack site of Jamalata, Srinagar, where a policeman was injured,” Mr. Kumar said.

The police said two pistols, two magazines, half-a-dozen mobile phones and a few computers were recovered at the encounter site.

“Mudasir was also running a call centre. He was an overground worker and was directly involved in harbouring militants,” the IGP said.

Mr. Kumar said that due to apprehension of law and order, the body of the civilian was not handed over to the family for last rites. ‘He was used as a human shield’.

Meanwhile, the family of the civilian alleged that he was killed in a “staged encounter” and used as a “human shield”.

“My father is a civilian. He was killed for being a Muslim. There was no encounter in the building. He was also accompanied by another civilian,” the victim’s daughter said.

Another relative alleged that Ahmad was used as a “human shield” by the security forces.

“We should be returned the body of our father,” the daughter demanded.