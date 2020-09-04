Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini absconding, say police

CHANDIGARH

04 September 2020 09:49 IST

He is facing charges in a case relating to the disappearance and murder of a man in 1991

Punjab Police have said former Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, who is facing charges in a case relating to the disappearance and murder of a man in 1991, had absconded, leaving his security detail behind.

The police have denied withdrawal of security to the ex-DGP. They said he had absconded ahead of the hearing of his anticipatory bail application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 4, over the alleged kidnap and murder of former CITCO employee Balwant Singh Multani.

Dismissing the allegation by Mr. Saini’s wife that the ex-DGP’s security had been withdrawn, endangering his life, a spokesperson of Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, said contrary to what had been claimed by her in a letter to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, there had been no change whatsoever in the security detail and the paraphernalia, including the security box and jammer vehicle, provided to the former police chief, a ‘Z+’ category protectee of the State government.

“The fact of the matter is that Saini seemed to have left his Chandigarh residence without Punjab Police security personnel and security vehicles, including jammer vehicle, on his own, thus jeopardizing his own security,” said the spokesperson.

“The letter written to the DGP by Mr. Saini’s wife, who also seems to have disappeared from the Chandigarh residence, appears to be an attempt to strengthen his claim for grant of anticipatory bail in the murder case,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, Mr. Saini’s anticipatory bail application was dismissed by a Mohali court. In May, on the basis of a fresh application by the victim’s (Balwant Singh Multani) brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, the former DGP and the other accused were booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Later, murder charge under Section 302 was added to the FIR, after two co-accused turned approvers, and in their statement, claimed to be eyewitnesses to the torture meted out to Balwant Multani under the custody of Mr. Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police of Chandigarh.