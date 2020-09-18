Former Madhya Pradesh minister Ramakant Tiwari dead

18 September 2020 04:22 IST

Tiwari, 80, is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Rewa (MP) Former Madhya Pradesh minister Ramakant Tiwari died on Thursday evening at his residence in Chakghat after prolonged illness, family sources said.

He had represented Teonthar assembly seat four times and served as animal husbandry minister in the BJP government headed by Uma Bharti.

