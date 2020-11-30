Five girls ‘in-charge’ of Bahraich police stations for a day

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh):

30 November 2020 21:17 IST

To apprise youngsters about the functioning of the police, five girl students were put “in-charge” of police stations in Bahraich for a day under the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Mishra said on Monday.

Anchal, a Class X student of the Gajadhar area, was given the responsibility of the Fakharpur Police Station on Sunday. Similarly, Mansi Tiwari, a student of Class XII, was given the charge of the Khairighat police station.

Advertising

Advertising

The SP said the initiative had been taken to apprise the girls with the functioning of the police force and, at the same time, remove the fear of the police from young minds.

All five girls, including Uma Singh of Class XI (Kotwali Dehat); Era Fatima of Class X (Nanpara); and Tanishka Singh of Class X (Payagpur), resolved complaints by locals with the help of police officials, the SP said.

One of the five girls, Ms. Anchal, also accompanied policemen to Dujaipura village to resolve a dispute between two brothers.

During a programme here recently, Chief Development Officer of the district, Kavita Meena, had said that girl students would be given police duties for a day to help them understand the working as well as the responsibility and dignity of the job. She had said that the opportunity would also apprise them with their own capability at decision-making and encourage them to set their goals in life and work towards them with dedication.

District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar said that despite being talented and hard-working, many girls were not able to achieve their goals because of different reasons. He said the government was continuously working to encourage such girls through different schemes.

The State government launched the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign for ensuring safety and dignity of women and girls in October. It will continue for six months.