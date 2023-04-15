ADVERTISEMENT

First group of international delegates arrives in Goa for G20 meeting

April 15, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Panaji

India currently holds the Presidency of the G20

PTI

International delegates arrive for G20 Health Meeting, in Panaji on Saturday, April 15 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delegates from Switzerland and the U.S., who will be taking part in a G20 meeting on health in Goa next week, arrived in the State on Saturday, an official said.

This is a first group of international delegates arriving in Goa for the three-day Second Health Working Group G20 Meeting commencing from April 17, he said.

Seven delegates from Switzerland and two from the U.S. arrived at the Dabolim international airport early this morning, a senior government spokesperson said.

The delegates were welcomed with a musical performance and escorted to a reserved lounge by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and designated officers at the airport, he said.

"A colourful rangoli was drawn at the arrival gate to welcome the delegates. They were then taken outside the airport on a red carpet and transported to the venue near Panaji," he said.

Delegates from other countries are expected to arrive in the State over the next couple of days either at the Dabolim airport or the newly-opened Manohar International Airport at Mopa.

The spokesperson said that the airports have made arrangements and taken necessary steps to ensure that the process of delegates' arrival is smooth. Additionally, services such as money exchange counters and SIM card counters have also been made available at the airports.

India currently holds the Presidency of the G20, or Group of Twenty — an inter-governmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies.

