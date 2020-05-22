First flight from London lands in Jaipur

JAIPUR

The first special international flight from London, carrying 148 Rajasthani expatriates, arrived at Sanganer international airport here on Friday amid strict security measures. The family members stood at the airport’s exit gate to catch a glimpse of their loved ones, as the passengers were whisked away for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The airport has started operating after almost two months of closure. About 2,000 overseas Indians living in Canada, Russia, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Tajikistan are expected to return here by 13 Air India flights till June 1.

