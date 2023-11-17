ADVERTISEMENT

FIR registered in connection with alleged killing of Congress worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajnagar constituency

November 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Congress candidate, and his supporters, have alleged BJP candidate and his supporters of running over the worker with their cars

The Hindu Bureau

A Congress worker was allegedly killed in Chhatarpur district’s Rajnagar constituency in the wee hours of November 17 with the Congress candidate Vikram Singh alias Nati Raja accusing the BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya and his supporters of running over some Congress workers with their cars. Subsequently, a case under various charges, including murder, has also been registered on the complaint of the Congress candidate.

The deceased was identified as Salman. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi said that the two candidates had come face to face along with their supporters over an argument at around 3 a.m.

“This [the argument] led to a clash between them resulting in the death of one person. One party has accused the other of mowing the victim down with a car. His post-mortem is being conducted and further action will be taken based on the results,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls concluded in one phase on Friday at 6 pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US