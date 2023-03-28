FIR against BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi for selling land to police using 'forged' documents

March 28, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Amethi

A case has been registered against a local BJP leader for allegedly selling a piece of land to police for the construction of the Police Lines for ₹2 crore with the help of forged documents, while he had already taken a loan of ₹78 lakh against it.

Superintendent of Police G. Elamaran on March 27 said BJP leader Omprakash alias Prakash Mishra had committed forgery and a case has been registered against him.

The SP also said the accused had taken a loan from the Bank of India by mortgaging his land. “However, through forged documents, he sold the land for the construction of Police Lines,” he said.

The said land is located in Chauhanpur village under Sadar tehsil (in Gauriganj). On July 27, 2017, Prakash had executed a sale deed of 0.253 square metre land. Before selling the land, he had taken a loan of ₹78 lakh from the bank by mortgaging the land.

After executing the sale deed, the BJP leader received a payment of ₹1.97 crore from the Amethi police. During the registry, Prakash did not give any information on whether there was any loan or outstanding dues against it.

On January 3, 2023, the recovery officer at the Debts Recovery Tribunal, Allahabad, had sent a recovery notice, following which the matter came to light. Based on the complaint lodged by the Reserve Inspector at Police Lines, Amethi, a case was registered against Prakash on March 24.

The case has been registered under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

When contacted, Amethi district's BJP chief Durgesh Tripathi said Prakash is a party worker and a case has been registered against him. Mr. Tripathi said the law will take its own course, and if found guilty, action will be initiated against Prakash.