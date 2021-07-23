Farmer leader Sirsa ends his fast unto death

Baldev Singh Sirsa breaking his fast on Thursday.

GURUGRAM

23 July 2021 01:10 IST

Decision follows release of five arrested protesters

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa on Thursday ended his fast unto death in Sirsa after five protesters arrested last week in connection with the attack on Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwar’s car were released.

Senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal offered coconut juice to Mr. Sirsa late in the evening to break his fast. The protesters were released in the afternoon and accorded a hero’s welcome at the sit-in site.

Inderjit Singh, vice-president, Haryana, All-India Kisan Sabha, said the release of the protesters was a “positive development as the sedition cases as well as attempt to murder charges against them were absolutely unlawful and untenable. So finally, the truth has prevailed.”

Advertising

Advertising

He, however, added that all SKM constituents of Haryana would concentrate on strengthening the protest sites at the borders and toll plazas by mobilising more farmers and workers with renewed strength and vigour. The peaceful boycott of BJP-JJP leaders by showing of black flags would continue across the State, he added.

He also wished speedy recovery to Mr. Sirsa whose health had started deteriorating following five days of hunger strike seeking the release of arrested farmers.

Highway blocked

The farmers had on Wednesday blocked a national highway in Sirsa at three different points to demand the release of the protesters. The SKM, a coalition of farmer unions, has also demanded the withdrawal of cases against over 100 protesters booked in connection with the incident.