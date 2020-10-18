Farm laws: BJP’s Punjab general secretary quits party post, letter not received says State chief

CHANDIGARH

‘I requested the party’s State and Central leadership many times to hear the protesters and to address their grievances but no positive step was taken,’ says Malvinder Kang

A day after Punjab BJP’s general secretary and core committee member Malvinder Kang resigned from the party over the Centre’s agriculture sector legislations, party’s State president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said he had not received any resignation so far.

Peeved over farmers’ concerns surrounding farm laws not being addressed by BJP’s Central and State leadership, Mr. Kang in his resignation letter to the State president wrote: “The farmers, ‘arhtiyas’ (commission agents), small traders and labour organisations have been democratically and rightly protesting the new Acts passed by the Central government. As a general secretary of the State BJP and being a member of the core group of the party I raised my voice in support of the protesting farmers and others ... I requested the party’s State and Central leadership many times to hear the aforesaid protesting persons and to address their grievances but no positive step was taken ... therefore, supporting the farmers agitation, I resign from the post of State general secretary, member of core group and primary membership of the party.”

Mr. Sharma told The Hindu he had not yet received Mr. Kang’s resignation. “I have come to know about the resignation of Mr. Kang through newspapers. Unless I receive the resignation, I can’t say anything on it,” he said.

After tendering his resignation, Mr. Kang told reporters that he felt relived after quitting. “I had been under pressure since when the farmers were protesting ... I was not able to support farmers in the fight for their right. I raised the issue about concerns of farmers surrounding farm laws on party platforms, but no one gave any heed. When I realised that no one is hearing me out, I ultimately decided to quit,” he said.