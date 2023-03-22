ADVERTISEMENT

Explosives dumped by Maoists along Odisha-Andhra border seized

March 22, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Koraput (Odisha)

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 50 kg of explosive codex wire, 100 detonators and 15 radio sets in Lamataput area in Koraput district, Superintendent of Police Avinav Sonkar said.

PTI

A large amount of explosives suspected to have been dumped by the Maoists along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha has been seized, police said.

He said the explosives are suspected to have been dumped by the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit for future use against security forces.

