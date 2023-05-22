Ex-CM Biplab Deb red-flags ‘outsiders’ role in Tripura BJP affairs

May 22, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Agartala

The Rift in the Tripura BJP has widened after former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb voiced his concern over ‘interference’ by outsiders in party affairs. He said he has already told the party high command about ‘matters of concern’ and stated that he was ready to discharge any fresh responsibility in the State.

The Rajya Sabha Member and BJP Observer for Haryana made a brief visit to the state capital on Sunday to speak his mind about party matters in Tripura. He flew back to the national capital in the evening.

Earlier in the day rumours were doing the rounds that a number of state ministers and leaders would hold a meeting at his official residence in Agartala which is close to the residence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. However, the reported meeting turned out to be a hoax, but the former CM convened a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have always discharged entrusted assignments to the best of my ability. It is shocking to see outsiders are now interfering in party affairs”, he alleged but did not elaborate.

Mr. Deb added that he has intimated his concerns to the party’s high command. He also said he was ready to discharge any new responsibility in Tripura suggesting he had not lost hope of winning back the top post in the state.

Biplab Kumar Deb who was Chief Minister of Tripura for over four years abruptly resigned on May 14 last year. Then State party President Dr. Manik Saha succeeded him.

The former Chief Minister made the statement a day before the scheduled meeting of the party’s State executive committee meeting. BJP General Secretary (Organisation) for Assam and Tripura, Phanindranath Sharma has arrived to oversee proceedings of the meeting.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has returned to the state after attending the 145th Session of the Dental Council of India held in Kolkata. He and other leaders of the party have not yet responded to the statement.