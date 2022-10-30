Every district in U.P. to have a cyber police station soon, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to establish a cyber police station in each of the 75-districts of the State. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Home Department to prepare and submit a detailed action plan as soon as possible.

In a high-level meeting with the officials of the Home Department on Saturday, Mr. Adityanath reviewed the works of police, fire department, and women’s safety, and gave necessary instructions.

“Cyber ​​security is a must in today’s era. There is a need to establish a cyber police station in every district of the State. Prepare and submit a detailed action plan in this regard as soon as possible,” said Mr. Adityanath.

The CM also stressed the need to intensify the campaign against illegal manufacturing, sales and trafficking of drugs in U.P.

“Vigilance should be increased on the inter-State and international borders. Along with the Home Department, the urban development and rural development department will also have to cooperate in this campaign. Strictest action should be ensured against the drug mafia with better coordination,” he added.

Mr. Adityanath said that as the State shares its border with Nepal as well as States including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, border management is important from a security point of view.

In the meeting, the CM also told officials that there is a need to change the “Fire No Objection Certificate” system and make it more practical. Along with this, the Fire Act should be further improved by adopting other necessary changes.

Officials were also asked to expedite the work of the forensic institute under construction in Lucknow in collaboration with the National Forensic University located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Certificate, diploma and degree courses should also be started in the forensic institute. Minister of Energy and Urban Development Arvind Sharma was also present at the meeting.