ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement Directorate searches Jharkhand IAS officer's premises, others in PMLA case linked to land-grab case

April 13, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Ranchi

The raids are taking place at 22 places in these States and the premises of Jharkhand cadre IAS Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in State capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 13 conducted searches at multiple premises, including that of an IAS officer, in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged land grab case,” official sources said.

The raids are taking place at a total of 22 places in these States and the premises of Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in State capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.

“premises linked to some private persons and some other State government officers are also being searched,” they said. The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US