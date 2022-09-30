Encounters start in Baramulla, Shopian: Police

Image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Security forces have encircled and engaged two groups of hiding militants in gunfights in south and north Kashmir on September 30.

These anti-militancy operations were launched early in the morning.

The police said encounters with the militants were underway in Molu Chitragam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district and Yadipora Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

“The police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

Four to six militants are believed to be trapped at these two encounter sites.

Earlier this week, three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam in two separate encounters.

Anti-militancy operations have been stepped up in Kashmir ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit of J&K from October 3.