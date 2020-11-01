Other StatesSrinagar 01 November 2020 15:52 IST
Encounter starts in Srinagar, militants trapped
Updated: 01 November 2020 16:26 IST
The gunfight erupted as the security forces launched a search and cordon operation.
A gunfight has started between militants and security forces in Rangreth area of Srinagar on Sunday afternoon.
“The firing is on. Militants are trapped in a residential area,” said a police official.
The gunfight erupted as the security forces launched a search and cordon operation following a tip off about the presence of militants.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF have jointly engaged the militants.
Preliminary reports suggest two to three militants are hiding at the encounter site.
