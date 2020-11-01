Other States

Encounter starts in Srinagar, militants trapped

Security personnel at an encounter site with militants. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent Srinagar 01 November 2020 15:52 IST
Updated: 01 November 2020 16:26 IST

The gunfight erupted as the security forces launched a search and cordon operation.

A gunfight has started between militants and security forces in Rangreth area of Srinagar on Sunday afternoon.

“The firing is on. Militants are trapped in a residential area,” said a police official.

The gunfight erupted as the security forces launched a search and cordon operation following a tip off about the presence of militants.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF have jointly engaged the militants.

Preliminary reports suggest two to three militants are hiding at the encounter site. 

