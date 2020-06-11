Other States

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Photo for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
PTI Srinagar 11 June 2020 06:07 IST
Updated: 11 June 2020 06:32 IST

The exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

Advertising
Advertising

The exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...