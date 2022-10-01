Efforts on to set up cancer hospital in J&K's Kathua, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh directed officials to identify and procure land for establishing a unit of Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua.

PTI Jammu
October 01, 2022 00:32 IST

Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday, September 30, 2022, said efforts are afoot to set up a Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was conveyed by the Minister while chairing a district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting in Kathua to review progress on various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) being implemented in the district, an official statement said.

The Minister directed officials to identify and procure land for establishing a unit of Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua.

He said the hospital will provide much needed relief to the patients of the region battling against the deadly disease.

About the status of Arun Jaitley International sports stadium coming up at Hiranagar, the Kathua deputy commissioner told the meeting that the architectural drawing of the project has been prepared and sent for approval to the authorities concerned, the statement said.

Mr. Singh was also informed that the first phase of the much-anticipated Shahpur Kandi Project will be completed by December 2022, while work on the Ujh multipurpose project will be started soon, it said.

The Union Minister said a multi-facility tourist village at the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir in Lakhanpur will be established for giving a pleasant and memorable experience to the tourists arriving in J&K.

