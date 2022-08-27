Editor, owner of Rajkot newspaper booked for article hinting at removal of Gujarat CM

The newspaper article talked about how the BJP central leadership is unhappy with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and is considering replacing him

PTI Rajkot
August 27, 2022 17:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The editor and the owner of 'Saurashtra Headline', a Rajkot-based eveninger, were booked for publishing an article hinting at the possible removal of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel citing unhappiness in the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership with his performance, a police official said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news article, with the headline 'Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala' was published in the August 22 edition of the newspaper, after which an FIR was lodged against editor Aniruddh Nakum, who is the author of the article, and the owner, who is his wife, Inspector C.G. Joshi of Rajkot City A-division police station said.

Also Read
Two former Gujarat Congress leaders join BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Notice has been issued to the two accused, who are yet to arrested, Mr. Joshi added.

As per the FIR, filed on the complaint of one Babubhai Vaghera, "the report is written with the intention of spreading rumours without any supporting information and creating panic among the BJP supporters and creating hatred between different political supporters thereby endangering public peace".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper article talked about how the BJP central leadership is unhappy with CM Bhupendra Patel and is considering replacing him, with Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya being front runners for the top post, as per the FIR.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused journalists were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 505(1(b) (offending act induces or is likely to induce any person to commit offence against State or against public tranquillity), 505 (2) (for making, publishing, circulating report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
politics
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app