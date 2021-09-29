ED summons Shiv Sena MP Gawali for questioning in PMLA case

Mumbai:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case on October 4, official sources said on September 29.

Ms. Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.

She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office located in South Mumbai on October 4, they said.

The agency on September 28 arrested her aide Saeed Khan in this criminal case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency, while taking the custody of Mr. Khan, told a special PMLA court here on September 28 that Gawali criminally conspired to convert a trust into a private company through Mr. Khan by "forgery and fraud" for layering of funds worth around ₹18 crore.