Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Rohtak, Haryana

October 02, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - Rohtak (Haryana)

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night, an official statement said. National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 11:26 p.m. at a depth of five kilometres. Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 23:26:55 IST, Latitude: 28.86 and Longitude: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 7km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana."Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar.According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of eight kilometres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT