ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Rohtak, Haryana

October 02, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - Rohtak (Haryana)

Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology said.

PTI

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night | Photo Credit: reuters

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night, an official statement said. National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 11:26 p.m. at a depth of five kilometres. Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 23:26:55 IST, Latitude: 28.86 and Longitude: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 7km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana."Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar.According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of eight kilometres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Haryana / earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US