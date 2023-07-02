Denmark experts visit Rajasthan for urban water sector development

July 02, 2023 03:05 am | Updated July 01, 2023 10:04 pm IST - JAIPUR

A team of experts from the City of Aarhus, Denmark, visited Jaipur over the weekend to chalk out a plan of action for the development of urban water sector during the next three years in Rajasthan. The State government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 19 for bringing efficiency to the water distribution system.

A steering committee will also be appointed here shortly in terms of the MoU to improve the quality of urban drinking water, reduce non-revenue water or sewage, plan recycling of waste water management and evolve solutions for rejuvenation of rivers. The ground water aquifer mapping is also an important aspect of the agreement.

Denmark’s delegation visited Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu district’s Nawalgarh to study the water supply systems operating in the two towns. City of Aarhus’ Director (Planning) Louise Pepe said at an interaction with Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Subodh Agarwal, here that the cities in the State would be placed in three categories for ensuring the MoU’s implementation in different areas.

The cities with a population of more than 10 lakh will be placed in the first category; those with a population of one lakh to 10 lakh in the second category; and those with less than one lakh in the third category. Denmark’s assistance will help the desert State prepare a new framework for drinking water management.

Replicating model

Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane had met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here in March 2021, paving the way for collaboration in water management. PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi, accompanied by a team of officials, later visited Denmark in August 2022 and saw the work in the field of water and environment conservation. The team opined that the model of waste water management system could be replicated in Rajasthan.

The Danish projects such as the Marselisborg waste water treatment plant could provide solutions for energy self-sufficiency and sustainability for large areas. Mr. Agarwal said the first phase of mutual cooperation would involve drinking water management in Jaipur, Bhilwara and Nawalgarh to introduce 24-hour water supply in the selected areas on a pilot basis.

