Demonstrations in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

25 September 2020 23:56 IST

BJP has launched an attack on farmers, alleges Congress

Farmers staged demonstrations and participated in rallies in several districts of Rajasthan on Friday during the Bharat bandh called to oppose the farm Bills passed in the Parliament. Vehicular traffic was blocked on several roads and highways in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jhunjhunu districts.

A large number of Krishi Upaj Mandis across the State remained closed on the bandh call given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). The towns in northern Rajasthan, bordering Punjab, also witnessed closure of all shops and commercial establishments, as the farmers’ bodies organised protest march and public meetings.

The Youth Congress workers took out a ‘Mashaal Juloos’ (torch rally) at Nainwa road in Bundi to protest against the contentious Bills, which they said would weaken the rural economy. The police force was deployed at all sensitive places, while the State Transport and private buses remained off the road in Sriganganagar district during the day.

AIKSCC-Rajasthan coordinator Sanjay Madhav said the farmers were apprised of the Bills impact on their livelihood, minimum support prices, public distribution system and Krishi Upaj Mandis during the bandh. He said the farmers, villagers, agricultural labourers and small shopkeepers ensured a peaceful observance of bandh in the State.

The Congress affirmed that it had extended an unqualified support to farmers in their struggle against the 0farm Bills, which had been introduced by the Centre as a “disgusting conspiracy”. The party’s chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, said at a press conference here that the BJP had launched an attack on the farmers through the Bills, depriving them of their livelihoods.

‘Mandis will be finished’

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the mandis across the country would be finished if the provisions made in the Bills were implemented. “The Bills were brought to divert people’s attention from the BJP’s divisive politics... No mandi traders and Opposition parties were consulted,” he said.