Delay in hazardous waste disposal is abuse of right to health of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors: NHRC chief

December 10, 2022 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - New Delhi

NHRC chairperson justice Arun Kumar Mishra said, "Approximately 3,000 people died. Around 336 tonnes of hazardous waste is still lying on the premises."

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: twitter.com/@India_NHRC

Tonnes of hazardous waste is lying at the site of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and delay in its disposal contaminates groundwater and soil which is a "direct abuse" of the right to health of survivors and locals, NHRC chairperson justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd.) said on December 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a Human Rights Day event in New Delhi hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he said that one outfall of globalisation is the concentration of wealth in transnational companies and a few countries.

"For calamities caused by industrial disasters, transnational enterprises' responsibilities have to be well defined," the NHRC chief asserted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He cited the Bhopal gas tragedy which took place at a plant of a global company in Bhopal in 1984, considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters. The multinational company, Union Carbide, faced global criticism following the tragedy.

Mr. Mishra said, "Approximately 3,000 people died. Around 336 tonnes of hazardous waste is still lying on the premises." "The property changed hands. Delay in the disposal of such hazardous waste by a multinational company contaminates groundwater and soil and is a direct abuse of the right to health of the survivors and residents of the area," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US