Deficient rainfall in three Northeast States

GUWAHATI

21 July 2020 23:39 IST

Death toll in Assam floods reaches 87

Floods in Assam and Meghalaya have so far killed 92 people, but three States in the northeast have received deficient rainfall.

Data provided by the Guwahati centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Meghalaya and Assam have received excess rainfall while in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura it has been normal.

On the other hand, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland have been 35.33% rain deficit.

The IDM has three meteorological subdivisions in the contiguous northeastern States – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and NMMT (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura).

Arunachal Pradesh received 16% more rainfall than normal from July 1-21 while Assam and Meghalaya received 31% more by recording 1165.6 mm. With Tripura included, the NMMT States received 30% less rainfall with Manipur’s deficit being 45% followed by Mizoram (34%) and Nagaland (27%).

Tripura received 2% less but its rainfall was categorised as normal.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person each drowned in central Assam’s Morigaon and0 Nagaon districts to take the death toll since May 22 to 87. Landslides during this period claimed 26 more human lives.

‘Flood situation better’

“The overall flood situation, however, has improved with 24 districts now affected. The number of people across 276 relief camps has also come down to 44,498 from more than 50,000 two days ago,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

The water level in the Kaziranga National Park rose again on Tuesday after two days of subsiding. Officials said 90% of the park is now submerged with 73 of the 223 anti-poaching camps affected.

In Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, floods have killed five persons in less than a week.