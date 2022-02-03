Decision soon on classical language status for Marathi: Union Minister

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had asked about status of proposal by Maharashtra government

A decision on the long-pending demand of declaring Marathi as a classical language would be announced soon, Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha on February 3.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had asked about the status of the proposal by the Maharashtra government to give Marathi the classical language status. In response, Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s written reply stated that the proposal was under “active consideration”.

Asking a supplementary question in the House, Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi said the government had been giving the same reply repeatedly, and asked when the decision would be taken.

Inter-ministerial dialogue

Mr. Meghwal, who was in the House, answered that an inter-ministerial dialogue, including with the Home Affairs and Education Ministries was ongoing, and the “decision would be taken soon”.

After the State’s proposal was received, the matter was sent to the Sahitya Akademi and additional details were asked for. The proposal was now under active consideration.