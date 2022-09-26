Death toll rises to 10 after vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

Ten others were injured in the accident

PTI Shimla
September 26, 2022 10:18 IST

Mangled remains of a vehicle that met with an accident at Banjar on the Aut-Luhri highway, in Kullu district, on September 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were among 10 tourists killed as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Monday.

Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at 8.30 p.m. on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie streamed a video on Facebook at 12.45 am on Monday, informing people about the accident.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

