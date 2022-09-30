Dalit faculty in Uttar Pradesh removed as ABVP takes offence to comments on Navratri

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: S. R. Raghunathan

ADVERTISEMENT

A Dalit guest lecturer at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidhyapith in Varanasi has been removed and prohibited from entering the University premises for a post on social media in which he suggested that women’s life will be liberated from slavery and fear if they read the Indian Constitution and Hindu Code Bill for nine days rather than fasting during Navratri.

The lecturer has been identified as Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest faculty in the Political Science department of the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidhyapith, Varanasi. “Rather than doing nine days fast during Navratri, it will be better for women to read for nine days, the Indian Constitution and Hindu Code Bill, their life will be liberated from slavery and fear, Jai Bhim,” wrote the faculty.

The University’s registrar issued the removal order after receiving a complaint from the activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “The University received a complaint letter from students on September 29, 2022 against Dr. Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, Guest faculty, Political Science department over his comment on Hindu religion through a social media post. Due to the act of Dr. Gautam, there is a wide scale anger among students which might impact University’s environment and examination, hence I have been directed to remove Dr. Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, Guest reader, Political Science department with immediate effect under University’s rule 14.04- (01) and he is also prohibited from entering the premises of the Institute,” reads the order issued by Registrar Sunita Pandey.

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of students also held protest and raised slogans against the faculty on Thursday in the University campus. “Common students participated in large numbers in the struggle, keeping their ideological inclinations aside. The statements of the faculty previously also used to be against religion and faith,” said Gyanendra, who is associated with ABVP Kashi Unit.