CPI(M) suspends MLA in Rajasthan for indiscipline

He defied party line and voted in favour of Cong. candidates in RS elections

The CPI(M) on Monday suspended its MLA in Rajasthan, Balwan Poonia, from the membership for a year for violating discipline by voting in favour of the Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19.

Party State secretary Amra Ram said here Mr. Poonia, who was also the Legislature Party leader, had been suspended with immediate effect and a show-cause notice had been issued to him seeking explanation of his conduct within seven days.

The CPI(M) has two MLAs in the 200-member Assembly. It had decided that since the Congress had sufficient numbers for victory of its two candidates, there was no need to support any party.

The other MLA, Girdhari Lal, did not cast his vote. Mr. Poonia was elected to the Assembly from Hanumangarh district’s Bhadra constituency while Mr. Lal represents Bikaner district’s Dungargarh constituency.

In the elections for three seats, Congress candidates K.C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi and BJP’s Rajendra Gehlot won while the BJP’s second candidate Onkar Singh Lakhawat had lost.