COVID-19 surge: U.P. announces shutdown on Sundays till further notice

LUCKNOW:

16 April 2021 14:03 IST

With mounting cases of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that it would have a weekly shutdown in the State on Sundays.

Though the government did not use the word “lockdown,” it said all rural and urban areas would be shut on Sundays till further notice.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a high-level meeting, said the government.

On Sundays, only cleaning, sanitisation and emergency services would be operative.

Those caught without a mask would be fined ₹1,000 while the penalty will increase 10-fold for the second offence, Mr. Adityanath directed officials.