COVID-19 surge: NCP says it is time to impose health emergency

Mumbai:

03 May 2021 14:16 IST

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi can no longer handle the situation in the country’, says Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday demanded a health emergency in the country in the wake of continued spread of coronavirus and rising number of patients. Prime Minister Narendra Modi could no longer handle the situation in the country, the party said.

“The elections are over and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can impose complete lockdown in areas required to curb the spread. However, the situation has become so terrible that it is time to impose health emergency in the country,” said NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

The Centre must call all Opposition parties for a discussion and to form a strategy to fight out the pandemic. “He [Narendra Modi] can no longer handle the situation on his own,” he said.

The NCP has also sought permission from the Centre to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from global market, considering the shortage in India. “The Centre had controlled the supply of vaccines for those above 45 years, and for those from 18 to 45 the responsibility is on the States. Considering the vaccine shortage, we should be allowed to purchase from global market to complete vaccination in six months,” he said.

ECI criticised

The party slammed the Election Commission of India for failing to implement health restrictions during the campaign for the recent Assembly polls. “They are directly responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” Mr. Malik said.

Demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation, Mr. Malik reminded him of his reply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where he had said that he would only if people wanted it. “BJP’s massive defeat in West Bengal shows that people want him to resign and he should do what people want,” the NCP leader said.